Texas weather literally has ‘no chill’ on National Chili Day

NORTH TEXAS -- If you grew up in Texas, you're used to the bipolar weather: hot one minute then cold and rainy the next. But, on National Chili Day we're really confused. It's not because of the whole beans or no beans debate either.

It's just simply not chilly enough to actually chow down on some chili. After all, it is our state dish.

Looking back two years ago today, you could've enjoyed this unofficial holiday without a doubt. The high was 30 degrees and there was close to an inch of ice covering most everything around here.

But, Ol' Man Winter is definitely old news. Not only is today's high 88 but the National Weather Service says DFW has hit 80 degrees 11 times this season -- setting a new record!

Chili or not that's good ol' Texas for ya!

Which is probably one of the reasons why this petition wants to trade chili for tacos as its state dish. Not a bad idea, considering we shouldn't have to break a sweat to eat chili in 80-degree weather.

Just saying!