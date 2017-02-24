Richardson dad posts video showing illegal cannabis treatments for daughter with autism

Cannabis oil dispensaries will soon be open for business in Texas. The state began taking applications for the dispensaries yesterday and will continue accepting applications through March 23.

Signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act allows the dispensing of low-THC cannabis (marijuana that contains at least 10% cannabidiol, aka CBD, and not more than 0.5% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC) to only one type of patient, those diagnosed with intractable epilepsy, a disorder where the seizures can’t be controlled with treatment.

While this is great news for a lot of epilepsy patients with intractable epilepsy, it’s leaving out plenty who are fighting for access to legal cannabis oil.

Mark Zartler of Richardson posted this powerful video to his Facebook page with the caption, “I live in Texas and illegally treat my daughter (Kara) with cannabis. We are telling our story in an effort to change Texas law.”

The video shows Zartler giving a breathing treatment of cannabis oil to his daughter Kara, who has autism and is often, he says, unable to stop herself from self-injuring.

Zartler posted the video in hopes of gaining support for SB269, a medical cannabis bill that would include patients like Kara. “Please contact your Texas legislators and ask them to co-author SB 269. This bill would give our family safe and legal access to medical cannabis, the safest and most effective medicine for our daughter,” he says at the end of the video.

The video has been viewed more than a million times in just a week and has been shared nearly 20,000 times.