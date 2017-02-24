Meet ‘Jazz’ the transgender doll coming to a toy store near you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, NY -- The issue over which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools is more than likely an issue that won't get settled overnight. In the meantime, maybe a doll could smooth things over?!

But not just any doll, the first ever transgender one who could probably give barbie a run for her money. That's because, unlike Barbs, 'Jazz' has a real life story beyond her plastic. The 18" doll is inspired by 16-year-old Jazz Jennings.

She transitioned from boy to girl and first shared her unique story on national TV before writing her own memoir and moving on to YouTube fame. Now, Jennings is hoping her new doll will inspire change and give transgender kids confidence.

She shared her thoughts on Instagram by saying she, "hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people."

The Tonner Doll Company reportedly plans to release Jazz in July.