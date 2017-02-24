Jury problems delay John Wiley Price bribery trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The long awaited trial of Dallas commissioner John Wiley Price is underway, but now it's off to a rocky start.

One of the female jurors reported to have a serious health issue and had to go to the hospital.

The government and Price's attorneys took over an hour to agree on an alternate to replace the sick juror.

Judge Barbara Lynn attempted to begin opening arguments from the prosecutor and defense but Friday's court session has been pushed back because another juror had family issues to tend to.