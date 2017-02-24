Denton woman held at knife point by boyfriend in front of her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton police arrested a man who reportedly held his girlfriend at knife point in front of her daughter.

Officers found a woman crying in her home. Her boyfriend, Tyrone Washington, said they got into an argument but later claimed they were just wrestling.

While the woman denied the assault, her daughter told police her mother was scared. She also said that Washington held her mother down by her throat with a knife and he was going to kill her.

Police arrested Washington for aggravated assault and his bail is set at $25,000.