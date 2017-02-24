“Cite and release” back on the table for Dallas City Council.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas — When it comes to the debate on weed, everyone has an opinion. The story is no different when it comes to Big D. For the past year some city council members have been pushing for Dallas to adopt cite and release.

An ordinance that would allow anyone caught with less than 2 ounces of weed, to avoid jail time.

“I don’t think that somebody possessing a small amount of Marijuana is a real criminal,” said Dallas city Councilman Phillip Kingston.

Kingston has been vocal about supporting the potential pot ordinance.

“An officer who spends time arresting a young man for Marijuana possession, taking him down to the jail and booking him in, is misappropriating the public’s money.”

This isn't the first time pot has been on the table for the city council. The proposal flamed out early last year.

“The last time after it didn’t pass a year ago I pulled data from DPD. DPD had told us that they had 200 marijuana-only arrests per month,” Councilmen Kingston told Newsfix. “ When I pulled the data for the first four months of 2016 we were already up to 1,150. When I showed that data to my colleagues who represent the southern sector, it is overwhelmingly burdening their districts and I think that just changed their minds.”

This vote won’t be until the end of March and the council will get a chance to puff or pass once again on this ordinance.