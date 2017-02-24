Chew on This: Chef Tavon Burrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Being a chef is all about bringing a vision to life, and making it beautiful. And Chef Tavon Burrow is doing just that with his catering concept: Beautiful Creations . His journey started in Baltimore.

"Funny story, I was a little skinny kid that liked to eat, so in my high school they had a culinary program,” Burrow told NewsFix. "Originally, I got into this because I like to eat and then once I started, the kitchen kind of became my safe place. Kind of like a home away from home in a rough area, growing up in Baltimore."

And in Baltimore, seafood is king. So dishes like pan seared barramundi with carrot puree, peas and pearl onions are no sweat. But in Texas, things are little different.

"Definitely a very cattle driven state,” Burrow said. "For my Texas dish, I thought 'What better to do than steak?' I believe Dallas has, at this point in time, grown into more delicate outside of the box thinking type of cuisine."

If you're hungry for Chef Burrow's services, don't be shy. Hit him up!

In the meantime, it's safe to assume that's he's in the kitchen – creating something beautiful.