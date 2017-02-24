A drug deal gone wrong in Dallas leads to fatal death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested two men who fatally shot another man during a drug deal.

Twenty-year-old Illya LaCharlies Horne, Jr. and 19-year-old Kristopher Laray Woods met up with Salvador Gonzalez for a drug deal, but an argument broke out.

That's when Woods shot Gonzalez in the groin.

Woods and Horne then kidnapped Gonzalez and shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

Witnesses called police and the two men admitted to the murder. They said it happened because of a dispute over marijuana.

Woods and Horne have each been charged with one count of capital murder with a bail set at $1 million.