Woman found dead in street in Oak Cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in Oak Cliff after a woman was found dead in the street.

A driver spotted the woman on the road on Balch Drive near interstate 45 in southeast Dallas.

The driver called 9-1-1 and assumed she had been hit by a car, but when paramedics arrived, they found a gunshot wound in the woman's upper torso.

Police say the woman lived in a home near where she was found.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots, but did not see a suspect.

Despite having no motive or suspect, the case is still under investigation.