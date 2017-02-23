This website pays you to lose weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're well into the new year now and how many of you have fallen off your lose weight/get healthy resolution?

Be honest. It can be difficult to keep up with it especially if you haven't built the discipline to keep active on a daily basis, but what if I told you that losing weight can make you some money along the way?

You're intrigued now aren't you? Well there's a company out there that will pay you for meeting your weight loss goals. It's called Healthy Wage, giving you a great incentive to get healthy and shed those unwanted pounds.

All you have to do is invest your money first and they give that money back to you and then some when you meet your goals.

Watch the video above to hear one of their success stories and more about how all this works!