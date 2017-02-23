‘Real men provide’ billboard sparks outrage in North Carolina

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A billboard sitting along a North Carolina road is getting A LOT of attention for a message some people are calling offensive.

The billboard sits on Forsyth County’s Business 40, facing westbound drivers, and says, “Real men provide, Real women appreciate it.”

Some are outraged by the billboard while others not so much, according to WGHP.

“It doesn’t offend me, or disoffend me. It’s just something that someone came up with and if that’s how they feel, then okay,” Kernersville resident Tony Miller said.

But he might be in the minority.

“It’s very insulting to households where both partners are doing equal roles,” local business owner and activist Molly Grace said.

Grace, a former stay-at-home mom, feels so strongly about the issue that she’s planning a protest. “I want people to see how badly certain people want to keep women in a certain place and that they better appreciate their place,” she said.

Others find it a positive message. “Men strive to provide for those they love — that’s their main passion and goal in life — and I think most women strive to find a man that has that type of confidence in his self and the type of passion to provide for their families,” Winston-Salem resident Shiles Fraser said.

Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising owns the billboard, but it’s not clear who commissioned this message. You can bet there are people who want to find out, though. Let’s just hope it stays friendly.

“From the beginning of time, God created male and female. He gave men domain over female, but without female, men ain’t nothin’,” Greensboro resident Donald Amos said.

Amen to that last part, Donald! 😃

Billboards have been around forever, and the goal is to get people’s attention and give them a message they’ll remember, right?

Job well done, somebody.

