Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It's not rocket science that little girls don’t really get too excited about becoming engineers. Statistics say fewer than three in ten graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are women. But some companies are working to change that.

Statistics say fewer than three in ten graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are women. But some companies are working to change that.

"I always liked, working, looking at cars. It’s just interesting how all this stuff happens in a matter of time and how it works,” says Zoe Weaver, a seventh grader at Santo Forte Junior High.

Girls from across Tarrant County became innovators during the fifth annual XTO Energy event: Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

"It gives us the opportunity to visit with young females to make them more aware of Engineering and Science and Technology careers, hoping that they'll consider that in their future when they're starting to look at professions,” says Anna Scanlan, Chemical Engineer at XTO Energy.

Female Engineers were the role models, using hands-on activities like the lava lamp experiment and a marble roller coaster to ignite curiosity.

"We like to do two experiments, to just sort of putting them in an engineering environment, Scanlan said. "Make them think a little bit how engineers have to think."

"I liked making the lava lamps even though mine didn't work," Weaver said. "It still was pretty cool to see the other ones work out.”

Here's to hoping the young ladies of today, become the hidden figures of tomorrow.