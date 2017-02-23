Executive Director for Union Gospel Mission passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For some people, helping the homeless is a way of life. And according to coworkers, no one had more passion to help people than Brother Bill.

“In reality, there are more and more people becoming homeless. The shelters, particular ours fill up, and then we have a waiting list for families to get into the shelter,” William Thompson said in a 2015 interview.

Thompson spent the last three decades helping homeless people in Dallas. This past week, Brother Bill passed away.

“We lost our founder. While he wasn’t the founder, Bill has been an integral part of our organization,” said friend and co-worker Tom Frazier.

As Executive Director, Thompson helped grow Union Gospel Mission into one of the largest homeless shelters in the Metroplex.

“Probably everything you see, everything we represent in the community, is really the result of Bill`s contribution,” Frazier said.

The mission has set up a memorial fund in his honor to help with scholarships and job training for folks looking to put their lives back together, and so his legacy will live on.

“The stories that are out there, people you run into that knew Brother Bill and what he did for them, I think that's his legacy.”