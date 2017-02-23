Armed jogger shoots teen who tried to rob him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A jogger shot a teenager who tried to rob him in Arlington, Wednesday morning.

The victim was heading to a fitness center when a teenager got out of a stolen pickup truck and confronted him in a parking lot.

That's when the jogger pulled out a concealed firearm and fired a shot in the teen's leg.

The robber quickly fled the scene in the pickup.

Police later found the abandoned truck and a witness reported seeing the suspect get into an SUV.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the robber where they took him to the Medical City of Arlington.

Police believe the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the case is still under investigation.