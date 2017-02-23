Arlington pre-school teacher fired over tweets

ARLINGTON - An Arlington preschool teacher has been fired over several anti-semitic posts on social media.

Nancy Salem's tweets were made public after a watchdog group called Canary Mission alerted administrators of their findings of her anti-semitic behavior online.

Salem tweeted to a friend, "Kiss the Palestine ground for me... and kill some jews!"

She also retweeted, "How many jews died in the holocaust? Not enough!"

The former preschool teacher has since deleted her all of social media accounts.

