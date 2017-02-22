Tiny Dancer Takes on Big Role in Hansel & Gretel Production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- Hansel and Gretel; the German tale that goes back about 200 years, has been revamped and reimagined by the Royalty Dance Academy in Rockwall.

"This Hansel and Gretel show is much different because of our teacher Ms. Gabe. She writes her own version of the ballets and has her own scenes and creates everything herself,” says Dancer and Lead Character, Tatum Wolf. "There are ice cream queens, and there’s also little red riding hood and the big bad wolf, goldilocks, and the three little bears."

It's clear the script has been flipped on the classic story and an eleven-year-old, professional ballerina, is leading the way.

"I do like playing Hansel, it's cool getting to learn the part of a boy. Hansel is kind of like the leader of the team, he's really brave."

Brave is right! The tiny dancer has trained in New York and will train in Los Angeles this summer in the Step it Up workshop. Did we mention this is her second time playing a lead role in a company production!

"I’ve been dancing since I was two years old and I just did ballet. When I got to the age of seven, I kind of wanted to branch out and do some other types of dance so now I’m doing not just ballet but I’m doing jazz, hip hop and contemporary."

If you're interested, you can catch the young star in her role as Hansel on March 4th and 5th at the Granville Arts Center in Garland.