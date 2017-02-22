This approved pesticide will have wild pigs saying ‘That’s all folks!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Are you ready for the 'Hog- Apocalypse'?

That's what state officials are calling their mission to wipe out wild hogs in the state.

On Tuesday, Texas agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller announced his approval of a blood thinning pesticide called Kaput Feral Hog Lure, that can lure then kill off swine.

In a statement, Miller claims wild hogs have caused extensive damage to Texas lands for many years. Critics of this so-called apocalypse are scared that the boar bait will eventually contaminate humans who hunt and eat them.

Hopefully killing off these oinkers doesn't mean we won't get to pig out on bacon!