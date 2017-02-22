The 2017 Dallas Senior Games get underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The Olympic motto might be Faster, Higher, Stronger, but you can go ahead and add Older and Wiser to that list!

The 2017 Dallas Senior Games kicked off today, with a 5K race and all the pageantry you’d expect for an opening ceremony.

Even Olympic gold medalist, Michelle Carter came out to get the games rolling.

“You all encourage me knowing that if you can get up and do what you do I can keep going and do what I do,” said Carter who won shot put gold in Rio. “So thank you for that!”

A lot of these athletes have been doing what they do for years, too, like Terry Ziegler, who was winning marathons back in the 70’s!

“Back in those days it was only about four miles and we wore leather shorts and wooden shoes,” joked Ziegler. “So you know, it’s a lot different than it is now!”

And even though you might think of these as the “Old-lympics”, don’t be fooled. Most of these seniors are probably faster than you.

“We have two runners that are age 92 and they can run circles over me and probably you, too,” laughed Crystal Ross, assistant director of Dallas Parks and Recreation.

With everyone over 50, it’s the perfect way to remind folks that staying in shape is a lifelong job.

“One of our three pillars is about health and wellness,” said Ross. “And so it doesn’t stop at age 22. We continue that through the course of a lifetime.”

“It’s a great thing because seniors, they need to stay active, you don’t want to sit around,” Ziegler said. “You need to keep moving and doing these kinds of activities.”

So all this week these golden agers will be going for the gold. Just hope that when you’re over-the-hill, too, you’re still fit enough to sprint up it!