Sex with Stefani: Alone time can help you reach the “Big O”

Remember the scene in “When Harry Met Sally” when the lady says, “I’ll have what she’s having”?

It still makes me laugh! But you know what is not funny? It's the fact that a lot of women can’t quite seem to have what she is having, and they blame their partner.

Well, ladies, it is time to take matters into your own hands. There is nothing wrong with taking a little “alone time” exploring your body. That way you can effectively communicate your desires, and you should always remember, great sex is a team effort.

Tell your lover what it takes to reach the “Big O” and have fun exploring each other, and remember to relax. Because when other people see the smile on your face, other women will say, "I’ll definitely have what she’s having."