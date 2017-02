Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - When you're ready, come and get it -- because Selena Gomez's Fort Worth estate is officially on the market!

The 10,000 square foot home is located in west Fort Worth's exclusive Montserrat gated community.

The private estate features two master suites, a media room, a tennis court and a luxury swimming pool, among other amenities.

Gomez has owned the home since 2015 and now the mansion is on the market for $3 million!

There's no word yet on where she's moving.