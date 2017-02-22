Ruff Life: Tiva’s going to hippity hop into your heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Growing up on the street is bad enough, but when you go from the street to the x-ray booth, now that's rough!

"Tiva suffered from some unknown trauma. We don't really know what happened," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

The Dallas Animal Services x-rays tell the tale on this black beauty. Her left leg was messed up in multiple spots as she soldiered right along. How about now, though?

"She's all healed up, and it gives her a cute little frog walk," Edman said from Plano's Pet Paradise.

"Frog walk" could describe it. More importantly, her pleasant presence has never changed.

"She's a very smiley little girl," Edman said. "She's always smiling."

It's easy to always smile when you've got friends everywhere you go!

"Tiva's actually never met a stranger," Edman said. "She only meets what her foster calls future friends. She's a playful pup and wants the attention of her people and her other dogs."

Let's get back to that "frog walk" for a second. Cute? Of course, it is. Maybe we should reevaluate, though. She's got pictures with Santa and ones wearing Cupid's own line of heart-shaped shades. Are we sure Tiggery Tiva isn't the Easter Bunny in disguise?

And more importantly, do you really want to risk not bringing such a famed figure into your family?

At the risk that she's not the renowned rabbit, you're still snagging a steal here.

"She loves to play hard, run hard, sleep hard and is super goofy when you want to play with her," Edman said.

Whether holiday hare or playful pup, it's Tive time, y'all!

If you're interested in helping an animal through adopting or fostering, check out Dallas Pets Alive! at: dallaspetsalive.org