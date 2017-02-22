Nigerian-American photographers display photos of the African diaspora in Dallas

Nigerian-American photographers Hakeem Adewumi and Moyo Ayelola are enlightening the African diaspora in Dallas with their curated photos of countries including Tanzania, Morocco, Nicaragua and Brazil, where Africans have resettled over the centuries.

Entitled “Distance Relatives“, the exhibit features installations, videos, storytelling and photos to expose an audience to the many cultures that derived from the African diaspora.

Dallas! So glad to bring this project to my hometown. Everyone mark your calendars for the Distant Relatives exhibition opening in Sunny South Dallas on January 20. #drexhibit in #dallas A post shared by Hakeem Ademola Adewumi (@hakeemthedreem) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:19am PST

Adewumi, a Dallas native, met Oyelola at the University of Texas in Austin and learned that their love for photography and traveling matched their mutual themes of home, migration and community. They decided to work together to create an exhibit for people to gain a better understanding of African history and culture.

Their unconventional displays show framed photos to shadow boxes that resemble suitcases.

Watch the documented journey and creative process of their exhibit.

“Distant Relatives” will be displayed at the South Dallas Cultural Center until Saturday, February 25.