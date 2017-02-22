Many “B” movies made in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Deep in the depths of Dallas' cinematic history comes some of the best 'B-list" movies to hit the sliver screen.

That’s right, many of campy monster movies were made in “Big D.

“These movies made a lot of money and did very well in (the) drive-in circuit and got the attention of Hollywood and major films were made here starting in the late 60`s and 70`s,” said Gordon K. Smith.

Gordon Smith is an expert on the Dallas film industry.

“These are all great 'B' movies from Dallas, one that's not represented here is 'Mars Needs Women,'” he said

The annual event celebrating the Big D silver screen will be held at the Alamo Draft House on Thursday.

The event, 'It Came From Dallas' will be celebrating its 10th year looking at films made in Dallas.

“The ones we love to talk about and have been throughout the history of 'It came from Dallas' are the ones you're probably seeing behind me right now. 'Rock Baby Rock,' 'The Giant Gila Monster," "Beyond the Time Barrier," "The Amazing Transparent Man,” Smith said.

The event is free but folks can donate to the Dallas Producers Association and the Texas Motion Picture Alliance to help boost incentives for filmmakers to give Dallas a second take on the sliver screen.