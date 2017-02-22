Judge Blocks Texas from Cutting Medicaid Funding to Planned Parenthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- It looks like the lone star state was trying to play a little Texas Hold'em when it came to Planned Parenthood. But District Court Judge, Sam Sparks, called the bluff. Saying the state cannot hold Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood groups.

And Texas isn’t the only one to suffer a setback with judge's rulings. Interceptions have also taken place in Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

While some think this is a victory for women, this has been an ongoing battle for Texas and this certainly isn't the end. Attorney General Ken Paxton says he's going to appeal the decision.

For its part, the state says they cut off funds to a few of the Planned Parenthood groups because they said the organization was selling fetal tissue after abortions. Of course, Planned Parenthood denied that claim.

Now, all we can do is wait and see if more bluffs are called or more states go all in.