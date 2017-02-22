It’s All Good! Get royal treatment during L.A. screening of CW’s Reign series finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Off-screen, actresses Rachel Skarsten and Adelaide Kane are giving back to the Nyantende Foundation. The cause helps hundreds of kids in Nyantende get off the streets and into a classroom!

Thanks to her brother, Rachel is very active in helping kids in the Democratic Republic of Congo get a quality education.

The two queens are passing the charity crown to you! If you help raise money for the foundation you can win a trip to watch reign's series finale with the cast! They'll even fly you out to L.A. and put you up in a hotel!

All you have to do is enter to win at Reign's Prizeo page for your chance at a royal experience!

Check out Rachel and Adelaide's full campaign below: