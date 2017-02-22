Cats do not cause mental illness, new study says

Posted 1:43 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05PM, February 22, 2017

People who grow up with cats in the home are no more likely than anyone else to have problems.

cat-kid

Problems with mental illness, that is.

Results of research by British scientists who conducted the study were released Tuesday.

cat-research

It had previously been thought that owning a cat could cause psychiatric problems, with felines the primary host of the common parasite Toxoplasma Gondii (T. Gondii),which has been linked to disorders such as schizophrenia -- but this new study debunks that myth.

smart-cat

The new study was significantly more reliable than previous research in this area since the team looked at families who were followed up regularly for almost 20 years.

old-cat

Something for feline owners everywhere to celebrate!

cat-party