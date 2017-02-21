Wichita Falls family finds burglar in shower, wearing their Betty Boop pajamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA FALLS - A man in Wichita Falls is in jail after getting caught taking a shower in a home... that wasn't his.

And there's more. Police say they were called when the family came home and heard someone talking in their bathroom shower. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Brad Vaughn had broken into the home, gone into a bedroom and stripped down, and put on Betty Boop pajamas that belonged to one of the victims. Boop-Oop-a-Doop indeed!

Vaughn's clothes were found along with a pocket knife police believe he used to break into the home. The family says they do not know Vaughn; he was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation.

Because what would the charge be for talking in someone's shower while wearing their cartoon character pajamas?

Vaughn currently remains in the Wichita County jail on $10,000 bail.

Pretty sure he's now wearing orange. Don't even ask us about the shower because we don't want to go there.