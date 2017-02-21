What a mug! Man with black ink all over his face tells Denton police he is ‘the law’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON -- One is a mugshot of a man - not on drugs, the other is a mugshot of the same man apparently on drugs.

Yeah, a few Denton police officers had a weird one on their hands this week when they ran into Joseph Augustini walking down W. Hickory Street shortly before 11:00 am.

Police say Joseph tried to tell them he is “the law,” and that he was only interested in "the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

Spoiler alert: Joseph was ultimately arrested for public intoxication (and we're not talking about alcohol here).