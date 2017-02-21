Spice of Blythe: Make your birthday all about YOU!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a very special Spice of Blythe today - because it's my birthday!

I'm the type of person who likes to start celebrating my late-February birthday on February 1 and keep celebrating all the way through the end of December. If you like birthdays as much as I do, you know the trick is to make sure everything (especially the food!) is just how you want it.

So, if you like cake, there's no better time for it! Cut off the biggest piece for yourself and go to town! Prefer chocolate? How about a chocolate pie?

As for me, sometimes I'm in a meatier mood and it's hard to beat a big juicy birthday steak.

And no matter what you're eating, make sure you have plenty to drink.

All of this is to say, your birthday's a special day, make sure you do it right! Spend it with the ones you love, eating and drinking your very favorites. THAT's the Spice of Blythe!