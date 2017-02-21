Police department tries its best when 5th-grader asks for homework help

MARION, Ohio — It was definitely a first for the Marion, Ohio Police Department.

They recently received a Facebook message from 5th-grader, Lena, asking for help with her homework.

The message from the 10-year-old started out like this:

“I’m having trouble with my homework. could you help me?”

Police said, “What’s up?

Lena: “I need a little help with my homework”

Police: “Ok with what?”

Lena: “Well I don’t understand (8+29) x 15?

Police: “Do the numbers in the parenthesis first so in essence it would be 37 x 15”

Lena: “Ok now if I had this (90+27)+(29+15)x2”

Police: “Take the answer from the first parenthesis plus the answer from the second parenthesis and multiply that answer by two.”

Unfortunately, the answer was wrong — but it’s the thought that counts, right?

Lena’s mom loved what the the Marion Police Department did so much, she shared the conversation on her Facebook page, and wrote:

“My daughter. Cause… She’s my daughter. Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community.”

The police department commented on the post:

Then, later, they shared her post and said: