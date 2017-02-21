Photographer brings figurines to life in action packed photos

Posted 2:19 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:20PM, February 21, 2017

Japanese photographer Hotkenobi brings popular action figurines to life in action packed compositions.

The figures are composed in battle scenes, everyday and surreal like poses with plenty of humor and special effects.

Marvel, DC and Disney fans will love the cleaver scenes this Osaka-based photographer puts together.