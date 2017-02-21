Photographer brings figurines to life in action packed photos

Japanese photographer Hotkenobi brings popular action figurines to life in action packed compositions.
The figures are composed in battle scenes, everyday and surreal like poses with plenty of humor and special effects.
#toys4life#toystagram#toyslagram#toygraphid#actionfigure#ATA_dreadnoughts#JustAnotherToyGroup#toyartistry#ToyGroup_Alliance#toptoyphotos#toydiscovery#toycommunity #toyunion#ACBA#epictoyart#オモ写#marvel#disney #civilwar #ironman#shf#captainamerica #shfiguarts #shf#blackwidow #tonystark#mafex#harleyquinn #batman
Marvel, DC and Disney fans will love the cleaver scenes this Osaka-based photographer puts together.