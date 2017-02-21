Man runs over pedestrian after stealing from Dallas Walmart, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Police are searching for a man who hit a pedestrian after driving away with stolen items from a Walmart in northwest Dallas.

Witnesses say the suspect left the Walmart parking lot in the 4100 block of LBJ Freeway near Midway Road in a red Nissan Cube on January 24 when he struck the victim. The thief was described as a 230-pound white man, between 50 to 55 years old and roughly 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Police are asking those with any information about the case to call Detective F. Bishop, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers -- because crime stoppers is even offering a reward up to $5,000 -- for information on the case.