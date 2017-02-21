Colorado to open America’s first drive-thru weed dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARACHUTE, CO -- It's already pretty dope that you can legally buy marijuana in Colorado. Besides getting high on mountain time, some dealers are about to make it super easy to grab some green.

Tumbleweed Express will be one of the first drive-thru dispensaries of its kind.This means you ain't even gotta leave your car for some herb. Imagine that!

The Parachute, Colorado location just got approved to open its windows in March. The old car wash turned fast-grass joint has a few rules to follow. Such as, not allowing anyone below the age of 21 to purchase goods!

Officials have also made it clear the store will have a set amount of surveillance and security during business hours.

Hmmm. Wonder if they'll sell late night munchies too?