Mood… hair? This hair dye changes colors depending on body temperature

FIRE, a special formulated hair dye, changes color depending on temperature.

Created by Lauren Bowker and her firm, The Unseen, FIRE is a chemical concoction that reveals an array of colors that were previously unseen on hair. It responds to temperature fluctuations and stems from thermoregulation in human skin, making a chemical reaction that causes it to change color.

The dye will debut at London Fashion Week in collaboration with Storm Models.

Bowker stresses that the mood changing dye is a careful blend of chemicals that won’t damage the scalp or hair, but won’t be released for commercial use until it’s more assessed and optimized in forms of toxicology. Fortunately, testing has already begun to start commercial production ASAP.