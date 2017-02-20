Undie runners take to Dallas streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Hundreds of DFW locals wearing only their underwear were thankful for beautiful weather as they showed up on Elm Street in Dallas Saturday, all for a good cause.

Cupid's Fun Run is the world's largest undie run, taking place each year in 38 cities across the U.S. -- and 10 cities in Australia -- all benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation.

"My daughter, Jesslin, is affected by Neurofibromitosis, which is what the Childrens Tumor Foundation is trying to cure," fun runner Tanya Liner said.

Participants spent about four hours, all in their underwear and most outside their comfort zones (right??), raising awareness for the foundation.

Some had more than underwear. One guy had a guitar. "So I'm that crazy guy licensed to be naked on the streets of Dallas. So I'm doing my part here for charity raising funds for the Childrens Tumor Foundation," he said.