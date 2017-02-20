Dos & Don’ts for vintage clothing in DFW

GRAPEVINE – Going vintage is a creative and affordable way to spruce up your wardrobe. You can find quality items for a fraction of what you’d pay for something new and show off your own unique sense of style at the same time.

Fashion blogger and vintage lover Tanya Foster stopped by Eye Opener to share her vintage tips and show off some of her favorite picks from Vintage Tex.

DON'T feel like you have to pull off an all-vintage ensemble. Unless you're going to a 1960s themed cocktail party, dress for your own personal style and find ways to incorporate vintage into your every day looks.

DO try vintage clothes on before you buy. Clothing items from the 1940s and 1950s were made with different materials and most of them offer no stretch or give, unlike our clothes today. So make sure you try it on before you buy it!

DO think outside of the box. Vintage doesn't have to be just big, bold patterns and statement pieces. You can find simple, sophisticated items that work for the office or a nice dinner.

If you like what you see, check out Vintage Tex. They offer reasonably priced, high quality vintage clothing all the way from the 1920s through the 1970s.

Keep up with Tanya on her blog, TanyaFoster.com.