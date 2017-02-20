Dallas homeless ‘graduate’ from local shelter’s recovery program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For 25 years and counting, Dallas Life Homeless Shelter has helped thousands get back on their feet after several years of hardship. They're not only providing food and shelter, they're taking people off the streets and into a classroom!

Bob Sweeney, executive director of the shelter's "Homeless No More" program, says the ten-month program focuses on life skills, family counseling, and more.

"Everybody has a story. I have one. You have one," Sweeney told NewsFix. "Imagine being a part of a story where you see someone come through, broken and homeless."

Henry Fowlks says he was "broken" after suffering a stroke at 60-years-old but completing the program has granted him a new outlook on life.

"The teaching I got from Sweeney, Ms. Cooley, and the pastor helped me," Fowlks said. "When I came here I had given up."

Fowlks and 24 other graduates walked the stage Monday to start their brand new chapter.

"Dallas life is a place where real change happens," Sweeney added. "Not just spare change but real change."