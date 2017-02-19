O.J. Simpson could soon be released from prison

LOVELOCK, NV — Will The Juice soon be loose?

There’s a BIG possibility, at least that’s the word from legal experts.

O.J. Simpson’s been at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada since 2008. He was convicted of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon for holding up a sports memorabilia dealer inside a Las Vegas hotel room.

O.J.’s up for parole this summer, around the time of his 70th birthday. A legal analyst for Sports Illustrated says he may get out early based on a point system Nevada uses to assess risk. He, apparently, scores well because of his age and the fact that he hasn’t had any violent incidents or gang affiliation during his time in prison.

But who the heck knows how this will play out?

We all remember the verdict that left half the nation stunned when he was found “not guilty” of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

And then years later, only to get thrown into jail for stealing his own stuff back?!

So, yeah, we shall see. But one thing we know for sure… the nation will be watching.