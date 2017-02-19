Hundreds march for immigrants & refugees in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- From the steps of City Hall, down the street, all the way to a finish at the JFK Memorial, chants rang out.

From "Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like," to 'No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!" And even 'Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go," the people of Dallas were back in the streets -- nearly 2,000 strong -- for what's starting to feel like a weekly gathering.

"I think he's doing a great thing for the country in that he's bringing a lot of people together that so far weren't always together," marcher Noor Saadeh laughed.

The "he" is obviously President Trump, and on Presidents' Day Weekend, the people chose to protest his actions toward refugees and immigrants by making their voices heard in support of those groups.

"We can't keep using people that are brown and black and look different than you as scapegoats every time there's a problem with America," said 1st Generation American Bhavik Patel.

Immigration raids are hitting home for Texas teachers.

"We really don't know where their future stands, and that's something really sad to us," said 3rd Grade Teacher Carla Montanares. "And their friends see it, their little friends, and they cry for that. We've seen them cry for it."

Not everyone was down for the cause Saturday.

"United we stand, divided we fall," said a man named Andrew who was giving the group a thumbs down while waiting on his motorcycle. "We have a president, and his name is Donald Trump."

With signs like 'Not My Cheeto' and "Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS', that name didn't hold a lot of weight in this march.

"We all know that Donald Trump is a little thin skinned, and seeing a day like this for him, I'm sure, is going to rustle his jimmies, and he's going to be on Twitter writing up a storm," Patel said.

Well, Happy Presidents Day, POTUS.