You’ve been accepted to Columbia! Oops, not really.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- These days, there’s so much pressure to get into college. And when you finally get that acceptance letter, it feels like success and accomplishment all in one.

But for nearly 300 Columbia University graduate students, dreams were crushed when it turns out, their acceptance letters were sent out by mistake. According to the university, there was a "human error," and they didn't really get in!

“We deeply apologize for this miscommunication. We value the energy and enthusiasm that our applicants bring to the admissions process, and regret the stress and confusion caused by this mistake"

This isn't the first time an office of admissions has filled in the wrong bubble on the Scantron. Carnegie Mellon accepted 800 students by accident last year, and schools like Tulane, Fordham, and MIT have messed up too.

So much for giving it the old college try!