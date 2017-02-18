Hand Drawn Pressing brings modern twist to vinyl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON -- We all love a good comeback. And what better example of one than the return of vinyl?!

Dustin Blocker, Chief Creative Officer of Hand Drawn Records, is all about record restoration. He knew he needed something big to bring his table-turning vision to life.

"What’s the next evolution of the label look like? And we saw it as being vinyl as kind of a thing that we could hold on to," Blocker said. "It goes along with our aesthetic as a brand and really something that's curated and meaningful to people and artists alike."

Welcome to Hand Drawn Pressing, the state of the art warm tone record press, housed in Addison.

"It’s not an easy path to do something different but you know, we're the first ones in the world with these machines, which is a huge thing for us," Blocker told NewsFix. "But we think just a huge thing going forward for north Texas, our scene, as it grows regionally, just really something great for Texas as a whole."

For local musicians, the automated pressing machines cut time and cost, saving it for the good stuff, like collaborations and community.

Blocker went on to say, "Music is about heart and soul and emotion and so what we really wanted to say with Hand Drawn Pressing was how do we look at the community in a different way, get artists to perform with one another get people to do really cool compilations on vinyl they might not otherwise do and just have this really kind of great calling card for the independent scene."

With global recognition already happening, sounds like music to our ears.