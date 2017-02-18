Hakuna Matata! Donald Glover to play Simba in live-action ‘Lion King’

ATLANTA — Donald Glover just can’t wait to be king!

That’s right, the “Atlanta” star is taking on the role of Simba in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King.” Director Jon Favreau broke the news on Twitter:

Donald Glover’s become a hot name in Hollywood since starring in and executive producing FX’s “Atlanta,” which won two Golden Globes.

Before hitting the acting scene, Glover was best known by the rapping stage name “Childish Gambino.”

Oh, and did we mention that Glover’s also starring as Young Lando in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo film? Yeah, doing big things!

The legendary James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa in the “Lion King” remake.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Like come on, could anyone else really fill that part?!