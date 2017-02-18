Grand Prairie PD Offering Safe Exchange Zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- These days, shopping online is a must! But sometimes meeting up for the sale, as we've learned in the past, can be extremely dangerous.

That's where one police department is stepping in with a new sales pitch.

"I am proud to announce that the Grand Prairie Police Department has entered into a public and private partnership with Offer Up; an innovative program to protect our citizens against those who wish to use pure commerce as a means of criminal opportunity,” says Grand Prairie Police Chief, Steve Dye.

Safe Exchange Zones will give the community peace of mind when dealing with a sale by owner! And this is only the beginning.

Dye says, "The grand prairie police department has expanded our safe exchange zones from 1 to 3 different locations to now serve our northern, central and southern sectors of town and provide our citizens with well light, video monitored and safe locations for their transactions."

Sounds like Grand Prairie PD knows how to close the deal.