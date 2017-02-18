Flu-related deaths on the rise in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY — It seems live everyone is sick these days.

Flu cases are on the rise across North Texas. And in Dallas County, sadly, it’s taken a tragic turn with at least seven flu-related deaths, just in the past month.

Last flu season, there were a reported 14 flu-related deaths in Dallas County. So, seven cases just as the season peaks has health officials on alert.

There’s been concern that people who got an early flu shot did not get a vaccine that covers the strain we’re seeing right now. But Zachary Thompson from Dallas County Health and Human Services says that not true.

While the flu vaccine is about 50% effective this year, he says even if you do get the flu, it’ll cut the risk of complications.

You’ve heard it over and over again, the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. So, if you haven’t gotten yours — what the heck are you waiting for?!