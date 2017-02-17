Tony Romo doesn’t expect trade from Cowboys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - We've been talking about Tony Romo's future for months and pretty much everyone has decided his time is up in Dallas.

The question now is, how will he leave? Well, it appears as though Tony himself knows the answer. ESPN's Ed Werder has reported that Romo expects a release from the organization, not a trade.

By releasing him, the Cowboys miss out on a possible mid round draft pick, but they do get out of his contract. And for Romo, it opens up more potential destinations.

According to Werder, Romo believes he can start two to three more seasons. He's reportedly most interested in the Houston Texans, but Kansas City and Denver are also possibilities.