Texas lawmaker introduces legislation to stop use of Chile’s flag emoji to represent Texas

Okay, here’s the deal, Texas: the Man wants you to stop using Chile’s flag emoji to represent the Texas flag.

Because this flag

is NOT this flag.

One Texas lawmaker is so serious about the emoji poser, he’s introduced a resolution to stop the use of Chile’s flag to represent Texas in the digital world. House Concurrent Resolution 75, introduced by Republican State Representative Tom Oliverson of Cypress, urges “Texans not to use the flag emoji of the Republic of Chile when referring to the Texas flag.”

Because, quite simply, “Just as our flag could never fully embody the country of Chile, neither can the Chilean flag inspire feelings of pride and passion in the heart of a true Texan,” Oliverson says in the resolution, filed Thursday.

True that.

Let’s be clear: No one is blaming Chile for this. Texans are the ones using the Chilean flag in texts and social media posts.

But certainly Chile has to be flattered, right?

In addition to there being no way Chile’s flag can represent street tacos, high school football, or the land of ever-changing weather, the resolution points out “The colors of the Chilean flag depict sky, snow, and blood spilled while fighting for freedom, but the blue, white, and red of the Lone Star Flag stand for the Texan values of loyalty, purity, and bravery.”

The current design of the Texas flag was adopted in 1838, so it’s been around a very long time. Chile’s flag design was adopted in 1817.

I know. Let’s move on, quickly.

Oliverson ends his resolution with this plea:

“RESOLVED, That the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas.”

So let’s all be good Texans and remember nothing compares to the Lone Star state, or its flag.

But seriously, emoji people, we need a Texas flag emoji.