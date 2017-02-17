Museum removes all artwork created by immigrants

Now throughout President’s Day weekend, artwork created or donated by immigrants will not be displayed in The Davis Museum at Wellesley College.
To show the impact that immigrants have in the world of art, curators will line walls with labels saying “made by an immigrant” and drape black cloth over cases. The museum is calling the movement, “Art-less.”
The removal of the art is to “demonstrate symbolically what the Davis Museum would look like without their contributions.”
“Art-Less demonstrates in stark and indisputable terms the impact of immigration on our collections,” said Lisa Fischman, the Ruth Gordon Shapiro ’37 Director of the Davis, “and we proudly take the opportunity to signal that impact, to honor the gifts of creativity and generosity that make the Davis Museum and the Wellesley community great.” Art-less. Feb 16th thru Feb 21st. #artless #adaywithoutimmigrants #mydavis #madebyanimmigrant #givenbyanimmigrant
Approximately 20 percent of the works in their permanent collection have either been created or donated by immigrants.