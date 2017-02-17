Make someone else’s day better with a random act of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A simple smile you throw a stranger's way or holding the door open for someone else are two ways you can make someone's day that much better during Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Well, one Dallas company - Merriman Anderson/Architects - went above and beyond by handing out free donuts and coffee to Friday morning commuters.

"The work week can get a little mundane. Same ole', same ole' all the time. So we're just trying to brighten it up"

And that's what today is it's all about: making the lives of others that much better. So get out there and do the same, regardless of the day!