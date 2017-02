Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A bad case of road rage went down on the LBJ freeway earlier this week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, it all started when a man tried to merge onto the westbound highway near Skillman Street. He says a white GMC Yukon wouldn't let him merge on the ramp. Seconds later, the man heard two shots.

The Yukon then caught up with the man down the road, where the enraged driver fired two more times.

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the gunman.