Keller shake competition lets kids show off their confidence

As adults, many of us struggle to present ourselves in a confident manner: a firm hand shake, constant eye contact, direct communication.

That's not the case for some kids in Keller.

NewsFix's very own Yolonda Williams had the honor to serve as a judge in the Keller ISD SHAKE competition. Students were judged on a firm handshake, maintaining eye contact and carrying on a two-way conversation with an adult they've never met before.

The final round of the competition produced some truly confident kids.